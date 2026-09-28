‘Far From Home’ bags top honour at 12th Shimla International Film Festival

“Far From Home” won the Best Long Documentary Award, while “The Sound of the Soul” bagged the Best Short Documentary Award at the 12th International Film Festival in Shimla, which concluded here today.

“The Everest Dream” received the Special Jury Award (Short Documentary), while “Renewal” was adjudged the Best Short Film. “The Mould” won the Special Jury Award (Short Film) and “The Rusty Fish” was named the Best Animation Film.

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In other categories, “Milo” received the Special Jury Award for Animation Film, “Coexistence” was declared the Best AI Film, and “Eternal Kinship” won the Best Student Film Award. The Special Jury Award for Student Film went to “Lullaby”.

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In the national category, “The Genesis of Rasa” was declared the Best Long Documentary, “Coal Diggers of India” the Best Short Documentary, and “Halgi” the Best Short Film. “Nyingma: Through Her Eyes” and “An Oyster Life” received the Special Jury Award for Short Film. In the state category, “Tenfa” won the Best Short Film Award, while “Chupi Roh” received the Special Jury Award.

The awards were presented by Governor Kavinder Gupta, the chief guest on the occasion. Addressing the gathering, the Governor congratulated the award-winning filmmakers and participants. He lauded the festival for providing a platform where filmmakers from different countries, states and cultural backgrounds could come together and share their stories with audiences.

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Speaking about the festival, Pushp Raj Thakur, festival director, said the three-day event brought together filmmakers and films from across the world and various parts of India, creating a platform for cultural exchange and dialogue through cinema.

“During the festival, audiences had the opportunity to watch films representing diverse languages, cultures and filmmaking traditions, while also participating in special interactions, masterclasses and sessions with filmmakers and cinema personalities,” he said.

“The festival also continued its distinctive “Cinema Behind the Bars” initiative, taking selected films to prison audiences and using cinema as a medium of creative engagement and social connection,” Thakur added.

Earlier, during the morning session on the final day, long documentaries “Far From Home” and “The Genesis of Rasa” were screened. The afternoon session featured short and animation films, including “Renewal”, “The Mould”, “The Rusty Fish”, “Milo”, “Halgi” and “Tenfa”. The evening session showcased an eclectic selection of AI, student, documentary and regional films, including “Coexistence”, “Eternal Kinship”, “Lullaby”, “The Sound of the Soul”, “The Everest Dream”, “Coal Diggers of India” and “Nyingma: Through Her Eyes”.