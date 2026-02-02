Farewell ceremony held at Mandi school

DAV Centenary Public School, Jawahar Nagar, Mandi, organised a farewell ceremony, ‘Samavartan 2026 – From Values to Vision’. The annual farewell was thoughtfully hosted by the students of Class XI to bid an emotional farewell to the outgoing Class XII batch.

Principal KS Guleria was the chief guest, while Vandana Guleria was the guest of honour on the occasion.

A major highlight of the event was the felicitation of outstanding students in various categories, acknowledging their all-round excellence and individuality.

Tanmay was crowned Mr DAV, while Japneet was crowned Miss DAV. Adarsh Pal received the title of Mr Personality, and Miss Personality was awarded to Kashish. Ridhwan was honoured as Mr Charming and Shagun received the title of Miss Charming. Daksh was named Mr Diligent, while Tenzin was awarded Miss Diligent. Anshuman received the title of Mr Dependable, and Rishika was crowned Miss Dependable. Sushrut was named Mr Stylish, while Ridhima received the title of Miss Stylish. Sanidhya was honoured as Mr Glamorous and Aishanya was crowned Miss Glamorous. Surya received the title of Mr Versatile and Ipshita was awarded Miss Versatile.

Additionally, students with the highest attendance were also honoured. Aakriti Vardhan (commerce), Mahika (humanities), Aarjav (medical) and Aryan Negi (non-medical) received special appreciation for their consistency and dedication.

Addressing the gathering, Principal Guleria applauded the sincere efforts, exemplary conduct and enthusiastic participation of the students. He encouraged the outgoing batch to carry forward the rich values and traditions of the institution with confidence, integrity, and determination. He congratulated all the award-winners and participants.

The event concluded with appreciation for the excellent management by the organisers.