Faridabad tourist drowns in Manali nullah

Our Correspondent

Kullu, September 27

A tourist from Faridabad drowned in the Chhika nullah of Manali while undertaking trekking yesterday. A group of 30 tourists from Haryana had gone for trekking from Hamta to Chhatru. One of them fell into the nullah while crossing it and was washed away. Other trekkers informed the police and the administration about the incident and the trekker’s body was recovered today.

Manali DSP Hemraj Verma said that the deceased had been identified as Ashish Sharma (22), a resident of Faridabad district. He added that the youth was a BDS student and his body would be handed over to his family members after a post-mortem.

Manali Tehsildar Mitter Dev said that an immediate relief of Rs 20,000 had been given to the bereaved family.