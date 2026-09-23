Farm machinery portal opens for Kangra farmers till September 30

The Agriculture Department has opened its farm machinery portal to facilitate subsidised agricultural equipment for farmers in Kangra district. Under the Sub-Mission on Agricultural Mechanisation, eligible farmers can apply online for the purchase of agricultural machinery through the Central Government’s direct benefit transfer (DBT) portal, agrimachinery.nic.in, till September 30. Deputy Director (Agriculture), Kangra, Ashok Kumar said that the application process for 2026-27 had commenced and urged the eligible farmers to submit their applications within the stipulated deadline. Under the scheme, small and marginal farmers, SCs and STs and women farmers would be eligible for subsidy up to 50 per cent on the purchase of agricultural machinery, he added.

The department is providing subsidies on a range of modern farm equipment, including power tillers and power weeders. The use of such machinery is expected to reduce the labour and time involved in farming, particularly in the hilly areas of the district. After the completion of the online application process, the eligible beneficiaries will be selected through a lottery on October 1.

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