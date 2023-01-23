Farm sector to be 2nd largest user of drones in 5 yrs: VC

Our Correspondent

Palampur, January 22

Prof HK Chaudhary, Vice-Chancellor, Himachal Pradesh Agriculture University (HPAU), presided over a seminar on the Application of Drone Technology in Agriculture and the inaugural ceremony of the India Agri Progress Expo at Ludhiana yesterday.

The Vice-Chancellor highlighted the importance of drone technology in agriculture. “The farm sector is likely to be the second largest user of drones in the world in the next five years,” he added.

He said the technology could help in increasing efficiency in soil and field analysis, crop monitoring and surveillance, spraying for pest and disease control, nutrient application, etc. Chaudhary also spoke about future technologies in agriculture and detailed plans of the university to popularise millets during the International Year of Millets.

The Agricultural Technology Application Research Institute (ATARI) of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) and Punjab Agricultural University jointly organised the seminar. The Punjab State Agricultural Implements Association and the Agricultural Machinery Manufacturers Association organised the exhibition.

Dr Nachiket Kotwaliwale, Director, ICAR-Central Institute of Post-Harvest Engineering and Technology (CIPHET) was the guest of honour at the inaugural function. Dr Rajbir Singh, Director, ATARI, said a large number of scientists, extension agencies, policy makers, machine manufacturers and farmers were attending the two-day expo.