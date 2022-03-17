Farm university interns on strike

Our Correspondent

Palampur, March 16

Interns of Chaudhary Sarwan Kumar Himachal Pradesh Krishi Vishvavidyalaya went on an indefinite strike, demanding increase in there allowance on a par with the MBBS and BDS interns.

The teaching and research facilities of Veterinary College of the university came to a halt as more than 250 student interns boycotted classes and abstained from emergency services.

The students demanded that their allowance be raised from Rs 4,500 to Rs17,000 per month. They said that the allowance paid to MBBS and BDS interns was thrice the amount being paid to them.

Meanwhile, the Vice-Chancellor said that they had initiated talks with the protesting students and the government would take the final decision regarding their demands.—