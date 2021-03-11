Farm varsity to award medals to research scholars

Our Correspondent

Palampur, May 28

CSK Himachal Pradesh Agriculture University has decided to award medals to PhD scholars for publishing quality research papers in high impact journals. This was announced by Prof HK Chaudhary, Vice-Chancellor, while addressing mediapersons in his office here today.

The VC invited all PhD students for breakfast and held a meeting with them. He motivated them to move forward with enthusiasm to enhance their learning experience in this university.

The VC said young scholars had enormous potential for innovative ideas and research for the welfare of the country and humanity.

The VC asked scholars to utilise the prime time of their life for thinking out of box and do much more than approved research topic

He reassured scholars that the university would provide all facilities to the scholars to pursue world-class research.