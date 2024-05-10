Farmers affected by Luhri project stage protest

Our Correspondent

Rampur, May 9

Farmers affected by the Luhri Hydro project staged a protest against the government and the SJVN authorities for not paying attention to their demands. Farmer leaders said there has been a blatant violation of the Land Acquisition Act, 2013, and land was acquired from farmers at throwaway prices for the project.

Compensation was not being given for the losses incurred due to pollution and cracks in their houses caused by blasting were not being surveyed, said the farmers. The leaders alleged that a private company was illegally dumping project waste in Nogli and Duttnagar. They added that crops were getting damaged due to the dust rising from the illegal dumping sites.

Despite repeated requests to the Nirmand SDM, nothing concrete was done to solve the problems of the farmers. The farmers said the protest would continue until their demands were accepted. Hundreds of farmers would continue to participate in the demonstration every day, they added.

Himachal Kisan Sabha’s Rakesh Singha, Omkarshad, Devki Nand and Prem Chauhan; Kisan Sabha Luhri Hydro Project Committee chairperson Krishna Rana and secretary OP Chauhan were present at the protest.