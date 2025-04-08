Farmers can sell raw ‘natural’ turmeric for Rs 90 per kg MSP

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today launched a registration form for farmers to sell raw turmeric grown through natural farming at the minimum support price (MSP) of Rs 90 per kilogram.

“This initiative, announced in the 2025–26 Budget, aims to strengthen the rural economy by providing a guaranteed price for turmeric and encouraging natural farming in the state,” said Sukhu. The Department of Agriculture would do the registration and would also provide training to farmers in natural farming, he added.

Sukhu said that the raw turmeric procured from registered farmers would be processed and branded and marketed as ‘Himachal Haldi’ at the proposed spice park in Hamirpur. “For the first time, government agencies will procure raw turmeric directly from farmers, which will be a game-changer for their livelihoods and ensure immediate cash flow into the rural sector,” he added.

At present, turmeric is cultivated on around 2,042.5 hectares in the state, producing around 24,995 metric tonnes of yield every year. The major turmeric-producing districts are Hamirpur, Kangra, Bilaspur, Sirmaur, Mandi and Solan. “Given its natural resistance to wild and stray animals, especially monkeys, and its lower labour requirement and longer post-harvest shelf life, turmeric cultivation aligns well with the challenges faced by Himachal farmers,” he said.

Turmeric has emerged as a promising livelihood option due to its high medicinal value, especially post-Covid-19 and growing demand in both domestic and international markets.