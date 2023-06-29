Farmers get good returns for cauliflower, French bean

Tribune News Service

Subhash Rajta

Shimla, June 28

While tomato rates have shot through the roof, vegetables growers are getting reasonable price for most of their quality produce at the moment. They are getting Rs 30 to Rs 40 per kg for cauliflower, Rs 30 to Rs 35 per kg for French bean and Rs 70 per kg for peas. Capsicum, another major vegetable in Shimla district, is however, going for Rs 10 to Rs 20 per kg as “capsicum supply from the plains is not over”.

Consumers, however, are paying around the double of what the farmers are getting for their produce. As against cauliflower’s wholesale rate of Rs 30 to Rs 40 per kg, the vegetable is being sold for Rs 70 to Rs 80 per kg. Beans is being sold for Rs 50 to Rs 60 against the wholesale rate of Rs 30 to Rs 35 and capsicum for Rs 30 to Rs 40 against the wholesale rate of Rs 10 to Rs 20.

“Except for the deduction of labour charges, a farmer gets the entire amount for his produce auctioned in the mandis of the state,” said NS Chaudhary, former president of the State Arhtiya Sangh.

As per the people in the business, the retailer has to pay 6 per cent commission, pay for the transport charges and factor in significant wastage involved in fruits and vegetables. “It’s after factoring in these expenses, he sets a retail price. He is never able to sell his entire stock as much is wasted, so he has to work at a substantial margin,” he said.

Meanwhile, the farmers complain about the volatility of vegetables price. “In April, I sold cauliflower at Rs 8 to Rs 10 per kg. I could not even recover my costs at that price. Currently, we are getting Rs 30 to Rs 40 per kg, which is reasonable. To save the farmer from such sharp fluctuations, a minimum selling price should be fixed. For instance, in the case of cauliflower, it should be Rs 25 per kg,” said Madan Sharma, a vegetable grower.

Harish Chauhan, president of the Fruit, Vegetable Flowers Growers Association, said the farmers should at least get 50 per cent of the retail price.