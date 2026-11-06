Farmers in Una grow potatoes using stubble; eliminate need for tillage, irrigation

In Himachal Pradesh's Una district, the traditional practice of leaving fields uncultivated after the paddy harvest and incurring high tilling and irrigation costs before the next sowing is undergoing a significant shift.

Farmers are now planting potatoes immediately after the paddy harvest, leveraging the existing soil moisture without the need for tillage. Instead of using soil to cover the potatoes, they use paddy stubble, achieving excellent yields. This innovative agricultural technique offers farmers a way to cultivate a second crop at a significantly lower cost.

Efforts are underway by the Agricultural Research Sub-Centre, Akhrot, to introduce this method to farmers' fields. As part of this initiative, potatoes have been successfully planted using the 'zero-tillage' method in a field belonging to Ranjana Devi in Nandpur, said a spokesperson of the centre.

A key feature of this technique is that there is no need to till the field after the paddy harvest. Potatoes are planted by utilising the residual moisture already present in the soil. The leftover paddy stubble is used as mulch, which helps retain soil moisture while ensuring the effective use of agricultural residue.

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Ranjana Devi on Friday said she received training in zero-tillage potato cultivation from the Agricultural Research Sub-Centre, Akhrot. She also visited the research centre's farm to gain a deeper understanding of the technique.

Following this, she adopted the method in her own fields this year. She is now facilitating the use of this technique in the fields of other farmers as well, encouraging them to adopt this new approach.

The primary advantage of this method is that it eliminates the need to keep the land fallow between the paddy harvest and the planting of the next crop. Furthermore, it significantly reduces the expenses typically associated with tilling and irrigation.

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Furthermore, this can provide relief to farmers regarding the issue of stubble burning or its disposal. This technique also helps improve soil structure and health.

The Agricultural Research Sub-Centre is demonstrating and promoting this technique in farmers' fields. The objective is to encourage farmers to adopt low-cost, water-conserving, and climate-resilient farming practices.

If this method yields positive results, cultivating potatoes after the paddy harvest could become an effective way for farmers to generate additional income while conserving resources.