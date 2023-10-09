Farmers’ money being spent on MLAs’ tour: BJP

Shimla, October 8
BJP spokesperson Sandipani Bhardwaj today accused the state government of splurging the money of World Bank-funded Himachal Pradesh Horticulture Development Project on sending MLAs on “exposure tour”.
“Neither any farmer is going on this tour, nor any MLA from the apple-growing areas. The three MLAs who are going on this tour are from the area where apple is not grown at all,” Bhardwaj alleged. Bhardwaj said the CM should reconsider this tour. “This is farmers’ money and it should not be used for picnic. It’s wastage of public money,” he said.
