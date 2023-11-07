Farmers refuse to give up natural farming

Tribune News Service

Shimla, November 6

Despite the state government’s decision to stop assistance to natural farming, farmers say they will continue with chemical-free farming regardless of the government’s decision.

“We have experienced several benefits by switching over to natural farming. There’s no way we are going back to chemical-based farming,” said Bhagat Singh Rana from Chirgaon in Shimla district.

A retired junior engineer, Rana has been practising natural farming for the last five years and is quite happy with the results. “Our produce is far more nutritious, our productivity is the same as with chemical-based fertilizers and pesticides. Besides, we are getting better prices for our produce,” he said.

The BJP government had introduced natural farming in the state under Prakritik Kheti Khushal Kisan Yojana. The objective was to cut down the use of chemicals and the cost of cultivation. The current Agriculture Minister, Chander Kumar, has, however, decided to shelve the project and instead focus on organic farming.

Manoj Sharma, from Chopal, says the withdrawal of government support to natural farming would be a setback but most farmers would continue with it. “It will be discouraging for the farmers to see the government withdrawing its support from natural farming. Anyway, we have come a long way and we will continue doing it,” said Sharma.

“The biggest problem in natural farming was creating a demand for our produce. We have managed to create the demand over the last couple of years and are getting good price for our produce,” said Sharma, who grows millets, pulses and traditional grains through natural farming.

