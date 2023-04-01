Farmers seek crop loss relief

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 31

The All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) and the Himachal Kisan Sabha have demanded compensation for the losses suffered by farmers due to heavy rainfall and thunderstorm during the last week.

Expressing concern over the widespread damage, the sabha said crops like wheat, mustard and vegetables had been destroyed by unseasonal rain, hailstorms and thunderstorms in several states. The average yield was set to drop due to the damage and the harvesting of the flattened crops had become difficult and more expensive, it added.

The AIKS demanded that the Revenue Department should conduct a survey to make a fair and objective assessment of the damage and compensate for the loss. It has also urged the government to consider loan waiver, deferment of recovery of power bills and interest-free loans for sowing the next crop to ease farmers’ suffering.

