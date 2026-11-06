Fatehabad farmers seek rightful Bhakra water share

Senior INLD leader Prof Sampat Singh has criticised the BJP government in Haryana over shortage of irrigation water, accusing it of failing to protect the state's rightful share from the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB).

Addressing the protesting farmers in Fatehabad on Friday, he said the government's weak representation in the BBMB had created a serious irrigation crisis in the Bhakra Command Area, particularly during the crucial wheat and mustard sowing season.

He said the farmers were receiving irrigation water for only eight days in a 24-day cycle. He also alleged that around 500 cusecs of water was being diverted from the Barwala Link Channel towards the Yamuna Command Area, affecting farmers in Hisar.

Singh further said the government had failed to arrange the scheduled cleaning and maintenance of the Bhakra Main Line due to a lack of budget provisions, adding to the farmers' difficulties.

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The farmers from Fatehabad, Sirsa and Hisar have launched an indefinite protest under the banner of the Pagri Sambhal Jatta Kisan Sangharsh Samiti, demanding an adequate and regular supply of irrigation water.

Blaming Haryana's inadequate representation in the BBMB for the crisis, Singh demanded that the state government immediately take up the matter with the Union Power Ministry and ensure the restoration of Haryana's rightful representation in the board. He warned that the government must take responsibility for the water crisis affecting the farmers and the general public. Singh assured the protesting farmers that INLD would stand with them and support their struggle at every stage.