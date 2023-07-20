Farmers up in arms against illegal mining in Beas, threaten stir

Our Correspondent

NURPUR, JULY 19

Up in arms against the unabated illegal mining in Beas river in the mand area of Fatehpur sub division in Kangra district, farmers of Riyali gram panchayat recently submitted a memorandum to the state government through SDM Fatehpur.

Led by panchayat pradhan Ramesh Kumar and president of Mand Area Kisan Sangarsh Samiti Vijay Kumar, the farmers in the memorandum have threatened to block road traffic if the government fails to stop illegal mining in the Beas. As per mining policy, mining activities is banned during the two-month monsoon season, they said.

Samiti president Vijay Kumar alleged that all government authorities were keeping silent over the rampant illegal mining in mand area which was prone to flash floods. The conditions laid down in the mining policy were being flouted by the stone crusher units set up in Riyali gram panchayat in Himachal Pradesh and Mukerian in the neighbouring Punjab.

“The JCB machines of these crusher units can be seen extracting raw material from the Beas despite two-month monsoon ban. The government authorities should examine their electricity consumption and the HPSEBL should immediately snap three phase power supply to these units during the ban period,” he said.

Meanwhile, Reyali’s panchayat pradhan Ramesh Kumar lamented that the illegal mining by the stone crusher units had damaged agricultural land due to soil erosion. Beas river was changing its course in monsoon season and posing a threat of flash floods in the residential area.

In the memorandum signed by at least 30 farmers, it was also alleged that heavily loaded double-axle vehicles of stone crusher units had badly damaged seven-km stretch of Badukhar- Hazipur link road which was meant for transporting nine-tonne load vehicles.

