Farmers urge govt to ensure better marketing of trout

Tribune News Service

Mandi, April 24

Fish farmers of Kullu district have urged the state government to put in place a better strategy to market trout. They submitted a memorandum in this regard to the Director (Fisheries) Satpal Mehta at Larji, Kullu. He was there as chief guest on the concluding day of Catch and Release Trout Angling tournament.

Shakti Singh Jamwal, president of the Kullu Fish Farmers Association, said, “The Fisheries Department of the state government is producing trout fish at its farms at Patlikuhal in Kullu and Koldam in Bilaspur district. Apart from this, around 700 fish farmers of the state are engaged in trout fish production. As a result, the marketing of trout fish has become a major challenge because of its high production in the state.”

“It is imperative for all to focus on correct marketing strategies to sell our produce,” he said.