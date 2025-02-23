FASTag facility to be introduced at 6 entry tax barriers

The Himachal Pradesh Government will introduce FASTag-based entry tax collection at all 55 toll barriers in a phased manner to streamline entry tax payments and reduce waiting time for commuters entering the state. In the first phase, the FASTag-based entry tax facility will be implemented at six places, namely Garamaura in Bilaspur district, Parwanoo (main), Tipra bypass (Parwanoo) in Solan district, Govindghat in Sirmaur district, Kandwal in Kangra district, Mehatpur in Una district and Baddi in Solan district.

A government spokesperson said that the government had decided to auction-cum-tender all entry tax barriers for the financial year 2025-26, expecting a 7.5 per cent increase in entry tax revenue compared to the financial year 2024-25. The successful toll lessees for the selected toll units must complete all formalities related to FASTag-based entry tax system implementation within 45 days, failing which their lease will be cancelled.

They will bear the entire cost of installation and operation, including charges of the issuer bank, NPCI, IHMCL and the acquiring bank. Senior departmental officers have been directed to ensure timely implementation in their respective jurisdictions.

The spokesperson said the toll lessees must submit an undertaking confirming FASTag-based entry tax system implementation at their own expense. Additionally, they must issue receipts to commuters making to-and-fro trips within 24 hours and they would be strictly prohibited from charging any amount beyond the approved toll rates, the spokesman added.

Currently, all Himachal Pradesh-registered vehicles, excluding heavy commercial vehicles, are exempted from entry tax and the FASTag software will have a provision to ensure that no deductions are made for exempted vehicles. The spokesperson said that this initiative aims to enhance travel convenience and improve entry tax collection efficiency across the state.