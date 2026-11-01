Fatal bus collision sparks protest on Pathankot-Mandi highway

A 40-year-old scooterist was killed after a bus ran over him near Manjhi bridge on the Pathankot-Mandi National Highway at Gaggal around 9 am on Saturday.

The deceased, Sandeep Kumar, a resident of Rachhiyalu village, was returning home from Gaggal when he stopped his scooter by the roadside. A bus travelling from Chamunda towards Jassur rammed into the scooter from behind, knocking him onto the road, and then ran over him, leaving him fatally injured.

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The driver stopped the vehicle only after passers-by raised an alarm. By then, Sandeep had succumbed to his injuries.

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The police reached the spot soon after the accident. As news of his death spread, residents of Rachhiyalu village rushed to the site and expressed their anguish. Angry villagers raised slogans against the police and the district administration and blocked the highway, demanding accountability over the incident.