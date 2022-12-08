Fate of 412 candidates to be decided today

Tribune News Service

Shimla, December 7

The electoral fortunes of 412 candidates will be decided tomorrow when the counting of votes for the 68 Assembly constituencies will be taken up after a wait of 26 days.

While the BJP and the Congress have fielded candidates from all segments, AAP has 67 candidates in the fray and the BSP 57. Of the 412, 388 are men and 34 women. The voting took place on November 12.

While the BJP is aiming to regain power on the basis of development works undertaken by its double-engine governments, the Congress is hoping to gain from anti-incumbency factor, old pension scheme (OPS), unemployment and price rise.

Besides Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, the fate of his 10 ministerial colleagues, Speaker Vipin Parmar, Deputy Speaker Hans Raj, CLP Leader Mukesh Agnihotri and Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, chairman of the Campaign Committee, is sealed in the EVMs.

“Depending on the space availability, a maximum of 14 tables and minimum of eight will be placed at the counting centres,” said Maneesh Garg, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO). He said all arrangements for counting had been completed. The counting of votes of Lahaul Spiti will be taken up at Bhuntar in Kullu and of Bharmour at Chamba.

The stakes are high for BJP national president JP Nadda, who belongs to Himachal. Being his home state, a win for the saffron party remains imperative. The BJP had launched a high blitz campaign with Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading the campaign. If the BJP manages to win, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur will be the only CM after 1985 to have managed a second consecutive term, a major feat in Himachal’s political history.

As far as Congress is concerned, it was the first election contested by the party in the absence of its stalwart Virbhadra Singh, who remained CM six times. While Priyanka Gandhi led the party campaign, state Congress president Pratibha Singh sought votes in favour of party candidates.