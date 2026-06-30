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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Father-daughter duo killed as car plunged into the gorge in Shimla district

Father-daughter duo killed as car plunged into the gorge in Shimla district

Police said the mishap occurred near Bavi Kainchi when the driver lost control while reversing the vehicle; investigation under way

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 02:45 PM Jun 30, 2026 IST
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A father-daughter duo was killed on Tuesday after a car they were travelling in plunged into a deep gorge in Nerwa, in Shimla district.

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The deceased have been identified as Tiya (12) and her father, Lokinder Dhanaik (42), both residents of Khoka village in Nerwa.

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According to police, the mishap took place around 6 am near Bavi Kainchi, when Lokinder was reversing the vehicle and lost control. As a result, the car fell into a gorge, killing both of them on the spot.

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The incident was witnessed by his wife and son, who were waiting nearby. A police team reached the spot soon after receiving information and recovered the bodies from the gorge.

Police officials confirmed the incident and said a case has been registered and further investigation is under way.

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