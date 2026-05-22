Father-son duo held with 883 gm charas in Kangra’s Dehra

In a major breakthrough under the ongoing anti-drug campaign in Himachal Pradesh, the police in Dehra in Kangra district arrested a father-son duo and recovered 883 grams of charas from their vehicle during a checking operation on Thursday.

Advertisement

The accused have been identified as Bhikham Ram (55) and his son Kamlesh Kumar (26), both residents of Bhalei village in Churah tehsil of Chamba district. The duo was travelling in an Alto car when they were intercepted by the police at Surani under the Khundian police station area.

Advertisement

Dehra Superintendent of Police Mayank Chaudharya said that a team deployed for routine traffic checking stopped the vehicle on suspicion. During the search, the police recovered 883 grams of charas concealed inside the vehicle. The contraband was seized and both accused were taken into custody on the spot.

Advertisement

A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered at Khundian police station. Further investigation is in progress to ascertain the source and intended destination of the contraband.

Chaudhary said the district police were carrying out sustained operations against drug trafficking and no person involved in the narcotics trade would be spared. “The police are maintaining strict vigil across the subdivision and action against drug peddlers will continue with full force,” he said.

Advertisement

The police have also seized the vehicle used for transporting the contraband. The SP said efforts were underway to identify possible links of the accused with larger drug networks operating in the region.

The arrest is being seen as part of the intensified crackdown by the Himachal Pradesh Police against narcotics smuggling in the state.

60 bottles of illegal liquor seized in Haripur

Meanwhile, the Dehra district police seized 60 bottles of illegal liquor during a raid in the Haripur area.

Chaudhary said the operation was carried out by a team from Haripur police station on Tuesday following a tip-off. Acting on the information, the police conducted a raid at the residence of Narendra Kumar, a resident of Ward Number 6 in Haripur.

During the search, the police recovered 60 bottles of country-made liquor allegedly stored illegally at the premises.

A case under the Himachal Pradesh Excise Act has been registered and further investigation is under way.