Home / Himachal Pradesh / Faulty design, poor oversight led to Bhoothnath bridge collapse: CAG

Faulty design, poor oversight led to Bhoothnath bridge collapse: CAG

Five years after inauguration, Kullu bridge failure exposes flaws in planning, execution & accountability

article_Author
Kulwinder Sandhu
Tribune News Service
Dharamsala, Updated At : 02:32 AM Dec 08, 2025 IST
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu addresses the House at Tapovan in Dharamsala on Friday.
The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) has exposed serious lapses in the construction, design approval and subsequent handling of the damaged Bhoothnath bridge in Kullu district, resulting in unfruitful and avoidable expenditure amounting to Rs 14.75 crore. The findings are part of the CAG report for the period ending March 2022, which was tabled in the Vidhan Sabha by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, who also holds the finance portfolio.

The PSC (prestressed concrete) box-girder bridge, built over the Beas at a cost of Rs 10.60 crore, was opened to the public in October 2013. Shockingly, within just five years, the structure developed severe damage and had to be closed in January 2019. The report notes that the project was initially sanctioned for Rs 5.51 crore in July 2007 and later brought under NABARD’s RIDF scheme in November 2009.

Following its inclusion, the government issued a revised approval of Rs 8.58 crore in December 2009. However, the final expenditure shot up to Rs 10.60 crore, based entirely on the contractor’s own design. Of this, Rs 2.02 crore was spent in excess without obtaining fresh administrative sanction, an irregularity strongly criticised by the audit.

After the closure of the bridge in 2019, a magisterial inquiry led by the Additional District Magistrate recommended a detailed technical investigation by a committee of experts. Despite this, no such committee was constituted by the state government. Rehabilitation and strengthening work was instead awarded in November 2019 to Freyssinet Menard India Pvt. Ltd. for ?2.69 crore, with a March 2021 completion deadline.

During its technical examination in February 2020, the agency uncovered major structural defects. A large PCC block had been placed at the expansion joint on the Kharal-end abutment, obstructing the thermal movement of the 22-metre suspended span. This blockage resulted in excessive horizontal pressure on the fixed bearings, causing cracks and pedestal damage.

The firm also reported a significant detailing flaw: reinforcement anchorage at the articulation joint had been provided at only 300 mm instead of the required 1 metre for 20 mm bars. These findings, the CAG noted, point clearly to faulty design and substandard construction in the original project.

Further, th Chief Engineer, Mandi, highlighted that the contractor had failed to comply with key contract conditions. Yet, no action, disciplinary or financial, had been taken against either the contractor or departmental officials as of March 2023.

To manage traffic following the closure, a temporary one-way bailey bridge was constructed for Rs 2 crore, adding to the avoidable burden on the state exchequer. The audit also pointed to the absence of mandatory inspection records during construction, leaving no way to ascertain whether required quality checks were ever carried out.

The CAG concluded that poor scrutiny of design, weak quality control, failure to investigate the damaged structure and delays in rehabilitation defeated the main objective of easing congestion on the Kullu–Manali route and improving the movement of local produce. The audit findings were referred to the state government in April 2023, but no response had been received till October 2024.

