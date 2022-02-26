Is a civic issue bothering you?

Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted?

Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: hpreadersfeedback@tribunemail.com

Faulty drainage system in Kullu

Due to improper drainage system in Bala Behar area in Ward Number 10 of Kullu town, water gets blocked and flows into houses and shops. The articles kept inside get damaged due to the dirty water. The authorities of Kullu Municipal Committee (MC) have been apprised of the situation many times but to no avail. The MC should immediately find a solution for the same and provide relief to the residents. — Kalpana, Kullu

Stray cattle menace unabated in Shimla

Stray cattle problem has not been resolved in lower Panthaghati area of Shimla. There are many cattle, including tagged, moving around. As the road is quite steep and turns are quite sharp, sometimes the drivers see these cattle very late and find it difficult to control the vehicle, causing mishaps. These cattle should be rehabilitated at the earliest. — Raman, Shimla