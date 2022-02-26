Is a civic issue bothering you?
Faulty drainage system in Kullu
Due to improper drainage system in Bala Behar area in Ward Number 10 of Kullu town, water gets blocked and flows into houses and shops. The articles kept inside get damaged due to the dirty water. The authorities of Kullu Municipal Committee (MC) have been apprised of the situation many times but to no avail. The MC should immediately find a solution for the same and provide relief to the residents. — Kalpana, Kullu
Stray cattle menace unabated in Shimla
Stray cattle problem has not been resolved in lower Panthaghati area of Shimla. There are many cattle, including tagged, moving around. As the road is quite steep and turns are quite sharp, sometimes the drivers see these cattle very late and find it difficult to control the vehicle, causing mishaps. These cattle should be rehabilitated at the earliest. — Raman, Shimla
