Faulty sewer lines

DUE to the broken sewage pipes in Baddi, dirty water has been overflowing on roads across town. Not only does this mar the image of the town, it also creates incredibly unsanitary conditions for the area residents. The town seems to grow filthier by the day while authorities fail to address this issue. —Ramnath, Baddi
Residents left in the dark amid power outage
IN the Pandar area of Dodra-Kwar, residents have been forced to live without electricity for the last two weeks. Even the BSNL connections are not operational due to the lack of electricity. Locals have been facing a great deal of inconvenience and the Power Department should restore electricity to the area on priority. —Sanjeev, Rohru
Garbage chokes Chhota Shimla drain
THE drain on the road near Vintage Academy in Chhota Shimla is filled with garbage. This could block this drain, creating troubles for the area residents. People often throw plastic wrappers and bottles in the drain, obstructing the smooth flow of water. This reckless throwing of plastic ducts harms the environment. The authorities concerned should penalise the erring persons and remove the garbage in drains across town. —Isihita, Shimla
Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Lok Sabha elections 2024: PMK gets 10 seats in seat-sharing deal with BJP in Tamil Nadu
The PMK is a Vanniyar community-dominated party and has sign...
H-1B initial registration period to close on March 22
Online account users will also be able to collaborate on reg...
Punjab man stabs wife in Canada to death after arguments over finances, informs mother in Ludhiana through video call
Balwinder Kaur, 41, was found at her home in British Columbi...
Uttar Pradesh man kills wife over delay in lunch, dies by suicide
Parasram returned home after working in the fields on Monday...
Haryana CM Nayab Saini’s Cabinet to take oath today
Saini was sworn in as chief minister on March 12 along with ...