Faulty sewer lines

DUE to the broken sewage pipes in Baddi, dirty water has been overflowing on roads across town. Not only does this mar the image of the town, it also creates incredibly unsanitary conditions for the area residents. The town seems to grow filthier by the day while authorities fail to address this issue. —Ramnath, Baddi

Residents left in the dark amid power outage

IN the Pandar area of Dodra-Kwar, residents have been forced to live without electricity for the last two weeks. Even the BSNL connections are not operational due to the lack of electricity. Locals have been facing a great deal of inconvenience and the Power Department should restore electricity to the area on priority. —Sanjeev, Rohru

Garbage chokes Chhota Shimla drain

THE drain on the road near Vintage Academy in Chhota Shimla is filled with garbage. This could block this drain, creating troubles for the area residents. People often throw plastic wrappers and bottles in the drain, obstructing the smooth flow of water. This reckless throwing of plastic ducts harms the environment. The authorities concerned should penalise the erring persons and remove the garbage in drains across town. —Isihita, Shimla

