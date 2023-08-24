Fear grips residents as heavy rain lashes Shimla

Tribune News Service

Subhash Rajta

Shimla, August 23

For Shimla residents, anxious and sleepless Tuesday night was followed by a scary day. Having spent the thunderous night wide awake, worrying about their safety, they saw the city crumbling under landslides and big deodar trees as the day progressed.

“We endured the scariest night of our lives. It’s not possible to live under such fear and stress. We are leaving for our village,” said Neelam, who lives in a rented accommodation with her family in Sanjauli. Like Neelam, many others have left for their villages, or are running helter-skelter to find a safer accommodation amidst rains.

Already gripped by fear and anxiety following a massive loss of life and property a week back, people were alarmed when it started raining heavily after midnight. The accompanying thunder and lighting, which is unusual at this time of the year, made people even more scared.

“We were jolted out of our sleep by the noise of thunder around 2 am. Around 3pm, there was a very loud noise and we thought another cloud had burst in Summer Hill,” said Pankaj Verma, a PhD scholar at Himachal Pradesh University.

As per the weather department, Shimla received around 200 mm rainfall since Tuesday morning till today evening. “It was scary, especially in view of what has happened in the city a week back,” said Surender Paul, Director, Meteorological Centre, Shimla.

Having endured the scary night, the day turned out to be even worse as reports of landslides and falling of trees started coming in from almost every part of the city.

