Fearful of tunnel under village, Shoja residents to boycott polls

Abhinav Vashisht

Kullu, May 27

Residents of Shoja village in the Banjar subdivision of Kullu district plan to boycott the elections in protest against the alignment of the proposed Jalori tunnel. The village residents demand that the tunnel should not be constructed underneath their village under any circumstance and the other options should be considered as per the 2017-18 detailed project report (DPR).

4.2km double-lane tunnel proposed Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways plans on building a 4.2 km long double-lane tunnel under the 10,280 feet high Jalori Pass on the Aut-Luhri-Sainj National Highway, connecting Anni subdivision to Kullu.

About Rs 990 crore will be spent on the construction of the tunnel.

A tender worth Rs 17.32 crore was given by the ministry to a private firm for the preparation of a DPR in 2023.

Geologists of the pvt company conducted surveys. Decision for the best choice, among the nine available options, for the construction of the tunnel is in its final stages.

Shoja village resident Ilu Ram said they had been voicing their demands and concerns before the government and the administration against the proposed alignment of the tunnel underneath the village, but no one had reached out to them so far. He said, “It is unfortunate that the voice of the people is not being heard in a democracy. The matter was also put forth by the local MLA Surender Shourie, but to no avail. If our views are heard and a solution is found and written assuranace is given by the department, only then can we think of participating in the elections, otherwise this protest will continue.”

Sajwad Panchayat vice-president Brij Lal said the residents of Shoja village were planning to boycott the elections if their demands were not heard. He claimed, “The Kullu District Magistrate had informed us through a letter that a PWD Executive Engineer had been directed to hold talks with the villagers regarding the issue but there has been no response from the department.”

The villagers said they did not have any objections if the tunnel was built from Shoja Kainchi to Khanag or through alternate options that did not threaten the village. They added that their struggle would continue until the government, administration and the department did not come up with an amicable solution.

