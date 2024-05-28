 Fearful of tunnel under village, Shoja residents to boycott polls : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Himachal
  • Fearful of tunnel under village, Shoja residents to boycott polls

Fearful of tunnel under village, Shoja residents to boycott polls

Seek relocation of Jalori tunnel project so that it doesn’t threaten them

Fearful of tunnel under village, Shoja residents to boycott polls

Residents of Shoja village submit a memorandum to Banjar MLA Surender Shourie against the alignment of the Jalori tunnel at Banjar in Kullu. File Photo



Abhinav Vashisht

Kullu, May 27

Residents of Shoja village in the Banjar subdivision of Kullu district plan to boycott the elections in protest against the alignment of the proposed Jalori tunnel. The village residents demand that the tunnel should not be constructed underneath their village under any circumstance and the other options should be considered as per the 2017-18 detailed project report (DPR).

4.2km double-lane tunnel proposed

  • Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways plans on building a 4.2 km long double-lane tunnel under the 10,280 feet high Jalori Pass on the Aut-Luhri-Sainj National Highway, connecting Anni subdivision to Kullu.
  • About Rs 990 crore will be spent on the construction of the tunnel.
  • A tender worth Rs 17.32 crore was given by the ministry to a private firm for the preparation of a DPR in 2023.
  • Geologists of the pvt company conducted surveys. Decision for the best choice, among the nine available options, for the construction of the tunnel is in its final stages.

Shoja village resident Ilu Ram said they had been voicing their demands and concerns before the government and the administration against the proposed alignment of the tunnel underneath the village, but no one had reached out to them so far. He said, “It is unfortunate that the voice of the people is not being heard in a democracy. The matter was also put forth by the local MLA Surender Shourie, but to no avail. If our views are heard and a solution is found and written assuranace is given by the department, only then can we think of participating in the elections, otherwise this protest will continue.”

Sajwad Panchayat vice-president Brij Lal said the residents of Shoja village were planning to boycott the elections if their demands were not heard. He claimed, “The Kullu District Magistrate had informed us through a letter that a PWD Executive Engineer had been directed to hold talks with the villagers regarding the issue but there has been no response from the department.”

The villagers said they did not have any objections if the tunnel was built from Shoja Kainchi to Khanag or through alternate options that did not threaten the village. They added that their struggle would continue until the government, administration and the department did not come up with an amicable solution.

The Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has prepared a plan to build a 4.2 km long double-lane tunnel under the 10,280 feet high Jalori Pass on the Aut-Luhri-Sainj National Highway, connecting Anni subdivision to Kullu. About Rs 990 crore will be spent on the construction of the tunnel. A tender worth Rs 17.32 crore was given by the ministry to a private firm (Altinok Consulting Engineering Inc) for the preparation of a DPR in 2023. Geologists of the company had conducted surveys in the area. The decision for the best choice, among the nine available options, for the construction of the tunnel is in its final stages.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kullu


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab has 92 AAP MLAs, how can BJP topple government: Arvind Kejriwal to Amit Shah

2
Trending

‘Statue of Liberty’ in Punjab: Viral video triggers hilarious reactions; netizens say ‘owner installed it after being denied US Visa’

3
Diaspora

‘Harvard, do you hear us’: Shruthi Kumar who won contest to speak at graduation ceremony 'revolts', dramatically goes off-script; watch viral video

4
Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal moves Supreme Court for extension of his interim bail by a week on medical grounds

5
Uttar Pradesh

IRS officer arrested after live-in partner found dead inside posh Noida flat

6
Punjab

No relief for Aam Aadmi Party MLA Jaswant Singh

7
India

Rajkot gaming zone fire: Civic chief, police commissioner transferred; Gujarat HC says it doesn't have faith in state machinery

8
Punjab

Punjab minister’s ‘sleazy’ video goes viral

9
Trending

‘Insanely’ viral photo: Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan with IPL trophy after KKR's win

10
India

Karnataka sex scandal: Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna apologises to parents; says will appear before SIT on May 31

Don't Miss

View All
At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season
Himachal

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest
India

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest

Daughter brutally killed, war veteran looks to PM for justice
Chandigarh

Daughter brutally killed in battle against drugs in Punjab's Kharar, war veteran looks to PM Modi for justice

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala
Jalandhar

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

Chandigarh Administration announces closure of schools due to rise in temperature
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Administration announces closure of schools due to rise in temperature

Met issues red alert over heatwave in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Met issues red alert over heatwave in Chandigarh

Ex-PM: Patar’s writings will inspire generations
India

Surjit Patar’s writings will inspire generations: Ex-PM Manmohan Singh

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food
Diaspora

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food

Top News

Bomb scare on Delhi-Varanasi IndiGo flight; passengers evacuated

Bomb scare on Delhi-Varanasi IndiGo flight; passengers evacuated

Anti-sabotage checks are on and nothing suspicious has been ...

Punjab town that won’t be divided by political & religious hatred

Punjab town that won’t be divided by political & religious hatred

Muslim-majority Malerkotla remains unaffected by polarising ...

Minister’s ‘sleazy’ video goes viral

Punjab minister’s ‘sleazy’ video goes viral

Modi’s urban Naxal remark insult to 3 cr Punjabis: Kejri

Modi’s urban Naxal remark insult to 3 crore Punjabis: Arvind Kejriwal

After Shah’s statement, Mann dares BJP to topple his govt

Moosewala’s 2nd barsi to be a low-key affair

Here is why Sidhu Moosewala’s 2nd barsi to be a low-key affair

Several NGOs would organise blood donation camps at his memo...


Cities

View All

For Congress veteran, stock market volatility is guide to poll outcome

For Congress veteran, stock market volatility is guide to poll outcome

Amritsar has not seen any work under MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla: BJP’s Taranjit Singh Sandhu

People are returning to Congress in grief, claims MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla

Railway crossings tie up Pathankot city in knots, Dinesh Singh Babbu assures of solution

Shrinking green cover issue finds no mention in any Lok Sabha candidates’ speech

INDIA VOTES 2024: M also stands for mehangai, Tharoor reminds PM Modi

INDIA VOTES 2024: M also stands for mehangai, ShashiTharoor reminds PM Modi

Zirakpur: Another fire breaks out in Baltana furniture market

Chandigarh: Former BJP mayors list achievements of party

BJP manifesto old wine in new bottle: Chandigarh Congress candidate Manish Tewari

Chandigarh: Poll expenses jump as campaigning picks up

Investigation into hospital fire in Delhi finds serious safety violations

Investigation into hospital fire in Delhi finds serious safety violations

Families grieve loss of infants

Delhi Govt orders fire audit at all health facilities

Delhi residents reel under searing heat, relief expected after May 30

Swati Assault Case: National Commission for Women seeks probe of call records

Minister’s ‘sleazy’ video goes viral

Punjab minister’s ‘sleazy’ video goes viral

AAP supporters hope the party’s work will stand them in good stead

Union leader put under house arrest ahead of Delhi CM’s roadshow

Spreading voter awareness through satires, jokes

Police stop girl’s cremation over suspicion, send body for autopsy

This time we want all 13 seats: Kejriwal to voters in roadshow

This time we want all 13 seats: Kejriwal to voters in roadshow

Raja seeks votes on development agenda

Amit Shah’s ‘big position’ promise raises stakes for Bittu in poll battle

Sahnewal police arrest 3 gamblers

3 arrested with illegal liquor, poppy husk

Aides of foreign-based gangster nabbed, target killings averted

Aides of foreign-based gangster nabbed, target killings averted

Punjab CM to hold roadshow today

Thieves strike at NRI’s house