Fearing defeat, BJP copies Congress promises: Rajeev Shukla

Tribune News Service

Shimla, November 6

Rajya Sabha MP and state Congress in-charge Rajeev Shukla today said fearing defeat, the BJP had copied the Congress’ manifesto but shied away from making a commitment on the employees’ biggest demand of restoring the old pension scheme (OPS).

Addressing a press conference here today, Shukla said the BJP manifesto was nothing but a repeat of the unfulfilled promises that it made before the 2017 Assembly polls. “As always, the document is just a ‘jumla patr’ to lure voters ahead of the poll. These promises like the ones made in the past will remain an election gimmick,” he added.

Shukla said the Congress’ victory in Himachal would be significant as it would help create an atmosphere against the autocratic rule of the BJP, which was necessary for the national unity and integrity.

He said the BJP was also silent on issues concerning government employees, including OPS.

