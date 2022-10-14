Fearing defection, Cong, BJP delay list of candidates

Tribune News Service

Pratibha Chauhan

Shimla, October 13

The BJP and the Congress have adopted a wait and watch policy, delaying finalisation of ticket for the Assembly elections. They fear that leaders, who are denied ticket, will switch sides.

There is speculation that the BJP may field 20 to 25 new faces by denying ticket to some ministers and sitting MLAs. At the same time, the Congress is hoping to gamble on disgruntled BJP leaders, who are denied ticket. Sources say that in some Assembly segments, especially in Kangra district, the Congress is hoping to cash in on simmering discontent among some senior BJP leaders, who can be denied ticket.

The Congress can also adopt a similar policy in other segments where it does not have established leaders and gamble on disgruntled BJP leaders. The Congress has finalised ticket for around 45 of the total 68 Assembly seats after two meetings of the Central Election Committee (CEC) headed by party president Sonia Gandhi, but has not released the list.

The Congress is in a dilemma over ticket allotment for around 20 seats, where the list of contenders is long. The central party leadership is keen to wait for the BJP to announce its list of candidates.

The Congress is yet to finalise candidates for some seats such as Dehra. It is hoping to entice five-time former BJP MLA Ravinder Singh Ravi, who is unhappy with the state leadership for inducting Independent MLA Hoshiyar Singh into the party. Hoshiyar Singh had defeated him in the 2017 Assembly poll from Dehra.

Ravi, a die-hard PK Dhumal loyalist, is keen to shift from Dehra to either Sulah or Jwalamukhi seat. The entire Dehra BJP unit is backing Ravi and has refused to accept Hoshiyar Singh as its leader. If the BJP does not accommodate Ravi, he can join the Congress.

Interestingly, the Congress is also toying with the idea of offering ticket to Hoshiyar Singh from Dehra.

Similarly, in the Nurpur segment, the Congress is hoping to win over Ranvir Nikka, who is seeking the BJP ticket. Forest Minister Rakesh Pathania is the current MLA from Nurpur. If the BJP does not oblige Nikka, the Congress can play a gamble on him in Nurpur. Ajay Mahajan, former MLA and son of senior Congress leader Sat Mahajan, has also staked his claim for ticket.