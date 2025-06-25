Fearing extreme weather events, Tabo Monastery sends SOS to ASI

The over 1,000-year-old Tabo Monastery in the Spiti valley has started feeling the heat of climate change. Worried over the increasing instances of cloudbursts and resulting flashfloods in the region over the past few years, the monastery has written to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to immediately undertake some preventive measures to save the monastery from damage during extreme weather events.

“We have urged the ASI to provide temporary protective roofing across the structures and improve the drainage system to avert any damage to the monastery during the monsoon,” said Lama Sonam Kunga, a priest at the monastery. “Following our request, a team from the ASI visited the monastery a few days ago. Hopefully, the ASI will understand our concern and take the required action at the earliest,” he said.

Long-term measures sought too Apart from immediate measures to save the monastery from extreme weather events, long-term measures have also been sought. Comprehensive structural assessment and reinforcement of the monastery’s heritage structure, with attention to traditional material and methods for preservation Installation of early warning and weather monitoring system for the Tabo Monastery region Collaboration with local authorities and monastic leadership to prepare a localised disaster risk-reduction plan

The priest said extreme weather events like cloudbursts and flashfloods had increased significantly in the region over the past four-five years, posing a threat to the old and vulnerable mud structures and mural-rich interiors at the monastery. “There have been cloudbursts in the nearby Pin valley and the Shichling area in recent months. In the event of such an incident any closer, our mud-based structures can sustain irreparable damage,” he said.

The priest said the structures and the mural-rich interiors had already sustained some damage. “Water seeps into the walls whenever there’s heavy rain. Cracks have appeared in the wooden pillars in many temples. In the Maitreya temple, the walls have swollen due to the seepage of water. We want the ASI to take immediate steps to prevent any further deterioration of the monuments,” said the priest.

He said waterlogging around the monuments was another problem they were facing. “A retractable roofing system over the structures and improved drainage infrastructure would protect the monument from damage by diverting rainwater and preventing waterlogging and seepage,” the priest said.

Pointing out the cultural, spiritual and historical value the monastery built in 996 AD holds, the priest said “it deserves proactive protection and the failure to act swiftly may lead to an irreversible loss of heritage”.