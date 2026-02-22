DT
PT
Fearless Tales: Lt Col Lt Col Inder Bal Bawa fought militants, rescued soldiers against odds

Fearless Tales: Lt Col Lt Col Inder Bal Bawa fought militants, rescued soldiers against odds

Was awarded Maha Vir Chakra posthumously for extraordinary leadership during Op Pawan

article_Author
Raghav Guleria
Dharamsala, Updated At : 09:14 PM Feb 22, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
Wife of Lt Col Inder Bal Bawa receives Maha Vir Chakra from R Venkataraman, the then President.
In the annals of India’s military history, the name Lieutenant Colonel Inder Bal Bawa shines as a symbol of exceptional courage and inspirational leadership. Deployed in Sri Lanka as part of the Indian Peace Keeping Force (IPKF), Lt Col Bawa led his battalion into one of the fiercest phases of Operation Pawan, demonstrating unmatched valour until his final breath.

Lt Col Inder Bal Bawa.

Sharing her memories from 1987 with The Tribune, the braveheart’s wife said, “Almost 39 years back, on October 10, the Karva Chauth night, I got a call from my husband. The next day he left for Sri Lanka as part of IPKF. We lost him in the evening of October 13. Around 10.30 pm, there was a knock at the door, and I was told that he’s no more.”

Lt Col Bawa’s citation reads: “Landing at Palai on October 11, 1987, Lt Col Bawa wasted no time in moving straight into action. His battalion of Gorkha Rifles was tasked with clearing the strategically crucial Vasavilan-Urumpirai-Jaffna Fort axis, an area transformed by militants into a maze of heavily fortified strongholds. The resistance was fierce and unrelenting, yet Lt Col Bawa orchestrated a brilliant and determined advance — containing, bypassing and neutralising each hostile position with tactical finesse.”

Lt Col Inder Bal Bawa with his wife Lily Bawa, son and daughter in an old family photograph.

With his characteristic fearlessness, he personally led the operations from the front, inspiring his men as they inflicted significant losses on the militants. His presence on the battlefield became a powerful source of motivation, lifting the spirits of every soldier under his command.

Even before the dust settled from the initial offensive, another urgent mission emerged. The battalion was assigned the formidable task of rescuing 12 Sikh Light Infantry personnel and teams from 10 Para Commando stranded deep within the militant-dominated Kondavil North East region. Once again, Lt Col Bawa spearheaded the advance through treacherous, fortified territory.

On October 13, 1987, he successfully established contact with the trapped teams and ensured their safe extrication. It was during this daring rescue that tragedy struck. A militant suicide squad unleashed a deadly hail of bullets on the advancing troops. Lt Col Inder Bal Singh Bawa, leading from the front as always, was critically hit. He succumbed to his injuries on the battlefield — fighting with unwavering resolve, embodying the highest ideals of military service.

For his extraordinary leadership, indomitable spirit and supreme sacrifice, Lt Col Bawa was posthumously awarded the Maha Vir Chakra, the nation’s second-highest gallantry honour. His legacy continues to inspire generations of soldiers and citizens, standing as a profound reminder of courage in the face of impossible odds.

Family life

Inderbal Bawa was born on May 25, 1947. He grew up in a family rooted in service — his father Dr H S Bawa served in Himachal Pradesh’s Animal Husbandry Department. His early education took him to Una, Bilaspur and other towns of the state before he completed his schooling at DAV Higher Secondary School, Shimla, from where he joined the National Defence Academy (NDA) in 1963.

Commissioned into 4/5 Gorkha Rifles on June 11, 1966, Lt Col Bawa quickly emerged as a soldier of exceptional calibre. He played a significant role in the 1971 India-Pakistan War, earning admiration for his courage and calm resolve. However, his greatest test — and his final act of valour — came during Operation Pawan in Sri Lanka, where he made the supreme sacrifice for the nation.

Lt Col Bawa is survived by his wife, Lily Bawa, whom he married in 1972. Even 39 years after his martyrdom, she continues to silently serve society, running a gas agency in Panchkula and having twice served as corporator. Their son, Brigadier Tejinder Bawa (Sena Medal), proudly carries forward his father’s legacy, recently commanding an Armoured Brigade in Patiala and now serving as Sub Area Commander in Raipur. Their daughter, Manmeet Bawa, has been in the United States for over two decades, working in position of partner in Microsoft at Seattle.

