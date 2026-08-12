Fed up with delay, villagers fix Dhabota bridge approach

After months of delay in repairing the Dhabota bridge on the Punjab-Himachal Pradesh border, residents on Monday laid a makeshift approach to one end of the under-construction structure, allowing light motor vehicles to resume movement.

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Residents used trailers to transport tonnes of muck and cut stones to create the temporary approach from the road to the bridge. Nalagarh MLA Hardeep Bawa, who was present at the site, appealed to residents to avoid using the bridge with heavy vehicles such as tractors and trucks, warning that the temporary approach was not strong enough to withstand their weight.

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The prolonged delay in completing the repair has become a sore point between the two states, with motorists having been forced to either drive through the riverbed or take lengthy detours. The situation has caused considerable wear and tear to vehicles besides increasing travel time and fuel expenses.

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The 41.7-metre bridge, constructed in 1999 as a joint initiative of the Himachal Pradesh and Punjab governments to facilitate local residents, is being repaired through a coordinated effort by the Public Works Departments of both states.

Bawa said the issue had been repeatedly taken up with Punjab Government officials, but little progress had been made over the past four months. He said the decision to construct the bridge was taken during a North India Chief Ministers’ conclave in Amritsar, but even after the agreement, it took nearly six months to initiate the work.

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The Punjab Government started the repair in 2024 as the damaged portion falls within its jurisdiction. The project was estimated to cost Rs 2.91 crore, with Himachal depositing its share of Rs 1.45 crore in May 2024. Punjab awarded the work to Hoshiarpur-based Kumar & Company.

Of the damaged 41.7-metre stretch, 17.5 metres falls in Punjab and 24.1 metres in Himachal Pradesh. Though the work was allotted with a nine-month completion period, more than 20 months later, one end of the bridge remains unconnected to the main road.

Bawa said the contractor had abandoned the work over pending dues of around Rs 95 lakh. He urged the Punjab Government to clear the payment at the earliest and complete the remaining work so that the bridge could be made fully operational for heavy vehicles and motorists.