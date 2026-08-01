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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Fee hike of up to 83% triggers protest at Nauni varsity

Fee hike of up to 83% triggers protest at Nauni varsity

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Ambika Sharma
Tribune News Service
Solan, Updated At : 01:24 AM Aug 01, 2026 IST
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Against the university’s demand of Rs 121 crore, the Himachal Government sanctioned Rs 108 crore, prompting the administration to raise fees.
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Student organisations across party lines on Friday opposed the steep fee hike at Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni, alleging that the increase would make higher education unaffordable for students from rural and economically weaker backgrounds.
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The university’s Finance Committee recently approved the revised fee structure after the institution’s grant-in-aid for the current financial year was reduced by around 8 per cent. Against the university’s demand of Rs 121 crore, the state government sanctioned Rs 108 crore, prompting the administration to raise fees.

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State NSUI president Abinandan Thakur termed the move “draconian”, saying it had been announced just ahead of admissions for undergraduate and postgraduate courses and would deprive students from weaker sections of access to higher education.

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Student leaders alleged that fees under various heads, including tuition, had been increased by 50 to 80 per cent. They demanded immediate withdrawal of the notification and threatened to gherao the Vice-Chancellor if the decision was not reversed.

As per the revised fee structure notified on July 29, the total fee for undergraduate courses under the normal category has increased from Rs 43,350 to Rs 68,700, while that for self-financed courses has risen from Rs 83,350 to Rs 1,27,200.

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For postgraduate courses, the fee for a general seat has gone up from Rs 47,550 to Rs 87,000, while self-financed course fees have increased from Rs 87,550 to Rs 1,42,000.

Student organisations, which submitted a memorandum to the university authorities, also objected to higher charges for infrastructure, examinations, placements, medical facilities and green initiatives, besides the introduction of new fees for research, project work, course exposure and industrial visits for postgraduate students.

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