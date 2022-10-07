Feedback taken, BJP heading for big win: Dr Rajeev Bindal

Shimla, October 6
The feedback of all sub committees was taken by the president of election management committee Dr Rajeev Bindal during the BJP Election Management Committee meeting held here today.
Expressing satisfaction over the progress of committees, Bindal said all committees were working on a day-to-day basis and the response from the general public was overwhelming.
The BJP is doing extensive work in the field in the context of rath yatras which are covering all the 68 constituencies in Himachal and the published material reaching the general public. The vision document committee is also doing its work on the ground level, he added.
He said that the BJP is heading for a big win in the upcoming general elections. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally in Bilaspur was a complete success with fantastic public response. Moreover, the Jai Ram Thakur government has also worked for the overall development of the state and the work done by the double-engine government is quite evident.
BJP leaders including Dr Sikander Kumar, Dr Rajeev Bhardwaj, Mohinder Dharmani, Ganesh Dutt, Payal Vaidya, Praveen Sharma, Sanjeev Katwal, Vinod Thakur, Kusum Sadret, Seema Thakur and Vishal Chauhan took part in the meeting.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rupee falls to all-time low of 82.33
At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opens at 82.19 ...
Alarm as WHO-flagged contaminant killed 12 kids in Udhampur 2 years ago
Govt awaits world body’s report on Gambia deaths
Suspect in Punjabi family murder had once worked for victims trucking business and had feud with them
The feud dated back a year, the sheriff said, and “got prett...
Putin 'not Joking' when he talks about using nuclear weapons In Ukraine war: Biden
Says Russian leader's nuclear threat biggest risk since Cuba...