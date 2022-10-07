Feedback taken, BJP heading for big win: Dr Rajeev Bindal

Tribune News Service

Shimla, October 6

The feedback of all sub committees was taken by the president of election management committee Dr Rajeev Bindal during the BJP Election Management Committee meeting held here today.

Expressing satisfaction over the progress of committees, Bindal said all committees were working on a day-to-day basis and the response from the general public was overwhelming.

The BJP is doing extensive work in the field in the context of rath yatras which are covering all the 68 constituencies in Himachal and the published material reaching the general public. The vision document committee is also doing its work on the ground level, he added.

He said that the BJP is heading for a big win in the upcoming general elections. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally in Bilaspur was a complete success with fantastic public response. Moreover, the Jai Ram Thakur government has also worked for the overall development of the state and the work done by the double-engine government is quite evident.

BJP leaders including Dr Sikander Kumar, Dr Rajeev Bhardwaj, Mohinder Dharmani, Ganesh Dutt, Payal Vaidya, Praveen Sharma, Sanjeev Katwal, Vinod Thakur, Kusum Sadret, Seema Thakur and Vishal Chauhan took part in the meeting.

