Fees to be levied on unlicenced food products from other states

Pankaj Sharma

Nahan, June 28

The Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC), Sirmaur, has decided to impose market fees on food products such as milk, chicken and eggs arriving from other states without licence.

A task force committee has been set up to implement the decision and identify new revenue sources. This announcement was made by Sita Ram Sharma, chairman, APMC, Sirmaur, at a meeting on Thursday.

He said garlic, dairy products, chicken and eggs are being brought into the district from other states without licence.

As per the rules, the market fees will now be collected from those bringing these products without licence. Sharma announced setting up temporary paddy and wheat procurement centres every year in Haripur, Tohana and Dhaula Kuan. He said these centres provide better marketing facilities to local farmers and land acquisition process for the procurement centre in Dhaula Kuan will begin soon.

Besides, the issue of maintenance and cleaning of public toilets in the Paonta Sahib Mandi complex was discussed. Plans to construct a new building in place of the old rest house for farmers and horticulturists were also discussed. During the meeting, enhancing the waste disposal capacity and setting up a canteen in the mandi complex were also taken up.

The committee members said efforts are underway to find a suitable location for a vegetable market in the Shillai area and encroachments will be removed in the Dadahu vegetable market. They said the auction process for shops in the Paonta Sahib Mandi complex will also commence and vegetable collection centres will be opened at appropriate sites.

