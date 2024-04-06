Felled trees pose threat to commuters

Dharamsala, April 5
Maintaining that pine trees felled by the state Forest Corporation lying along roads in Dharamsala are posing a threat to commuters, town residents
have asked from the corporation to remove the logs immediately.
Rakesh Chaudhary, a resident of Dharamsala, said large number of pine trees felled by the Forest Corporation had been lying along the road near the Himachal Pradesh Board of
School Education and Sakoh area.
As the huge logs were lying along roads on sharp and blind curves, there were high chances of some accident occurring in the area, he said.
Sunil Kumar, another resident, alleged that contractors hired by the Forest Corporation to fell the trees had acted in an irresponsible manner. “They have left the cut trees along roads. In some cases the logs are jutting into the road. The Forest Corporation had fell the trees along the roads on the plea that these might fall in monsoons. However, the corporation officials are not showing any urgency to remove them. The logged trees can lead to accidents,” he said. The residents said they had also written to the district administration, seeking removal of the felled trees.
