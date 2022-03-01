Fertiliser shortage hits farmers in Himachal Pradesh

Shimla, February 28
The Kisan Samyukt Manch has urged the government to take steps to arrange fertilisers for farmers and bring down the cost of pesticides, seeds and fertilisers. The manch says that the government should make the pending MIS payments of around Rs 65 crore to apple growers.
The manch says that there is a shortage of fertlisers such as potash in several parts of the state. “Around 70 per cent small and medium farmers are not getting fertiliser. And if it is available somewhere, many are not able not buy it because of a sharp rise in its price,” says Sanjay Chauhan, co-convener of the Kisan Samyukt Manch.
“The government has stopped subsidy on fertilisers and other inputs. Small and medium farmers find it tough to buy fertilisers and pesticides from the open market, which is affecting their income,” says Chauhan. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
UNGA calls for ceasefire as Moscow, Kyiv agree to another round of talks
India abstains from second UN vote on Ukraine
Ukraine crisis: 4 Indian ministers head to conflict zone for rescue
Hardeep Puri, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Kiren Rijiju, VK Singh w...
Ukraine crisis: Stranded students face 'racial abuse'
700 ‘stuck’ in hostels in sub-zero temperatures
20 from Muktsar stuck, parents claim varsity, MEA ignored warning
Stay calm and don't exhibit aggression at railway stations: ...
GDP grows at 5.4%, fresh risks emerge
Higher prices of crude oil and commodities after invasion of...