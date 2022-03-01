Fertiliser shortage hits farmers in Himachal Pradesh

Tribune News Service

Shimla, February 28

The Kisan Samyukt Manch has urged the government to take steps to arrange fertilisers for farmers and bring down the cost of pesticides, seeds and fertilisers. The manch says that the government should make the pending MIS payments of around Rs 65 crore to apple growers.

The manch says that there is a shortage of fertlisers such as potash in several parts of the state. “Around 70 per cent small and medium farmers are not getting fertiliser. And if it is available somewhere, many are not able not buy it because of a sharp rise in its price,” says Sanjay Chauhan, co-convener of the Kisan Samyukt Manch.

“The government has stopped subsidy on fertilisers and other inputs. Small and medium farmers find it tough to buy fertilisers and pesticides from the open market, which is affecting their income,” says Chauhan. —