Festival allowance for orphans released

Tribune News Service

Shimla, November 9

Fulfilling the promise of providing festival allowance to the orphans and inmates of bal ashrams, the state government has released the festive allowance of Rs 500 each for such children for Diwali festivity under the Mukhya Mantri Sukh Ashraya Yojana.

The state government has released a total of Rs 5.27 lakh as festive allowance to the ‘Children of the State’ and Rs 3.27 lakh for these institutions on the occasion of Diwali.

Under the Sukh Ashray Yojana, the government provides Rs 500 per child as festival allowance to all the ‘Children of the State’ during festivals. Apart from this, Rs 5,000 is given to those child care institutions having the capacity to accommodate 25 or less children and Rs 10,000 to the child care institutions having the capacity of more than 25 children.

Earlier also, the government had released Rs 5.27 lakh as festival allowance and Rs 3.27 lakh to child care institutions on the occasion of Dasehra festival. A total of Rs 17.09 lakh has been released by the government on these festivals.

In his first decision after the formation of the government, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu had launched Sukh Ashray Yojana, meant to provide support the dependent and vulnerable section of the society. Under the scheme, the state government will provide monthly pocket money of Rs 4,000 to orphan children up to 27 years of age, Rs 1 lakh for coaching, three biswa of land and Rs 3 lakh for house construction, Rs 2 lakh as grant for marriage and Rs 2 lakh for setting up micro and small industry.

