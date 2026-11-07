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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Festive rush chokes Mandi roads, traffic diversion draws flak

Festive rush chokes Mandi roads, traffic diversion draws flak

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Tribune News Service
Mandi, Updated At : 01:00 AM Nov 07, 2026 IST
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Vehicles stuck in jam ahead of Diwali in Mandi on Friday. Photo: Jai Kumar
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Heavy traffic was witnessed in Mandi town on Dhanteras on Friday, causing long jams and inconvenience to commuters, shoppers and residents. With festive shopping drawing a large crowd, the traffic police diverted vehicles to manage the pressure on the roads.

Under the arrangement, vehicles coming from the ITI side of the National Highway were diverted towards the old Suketi Bridge through the narrow Old College Road, instead of using the wider New Suketi Bridge. This led to queues on the Mandi-Sundernagar National Highway, while movement within the town also remained slow.

Some residents questioned the diversion plan, arguing that allowing two-way traffic on the New Suketi Bridge could ease congestion and improve movement. They urged the police to review the arrangement to minimise public inconvenience.

Additional Superintendent of Police Abhimanyu Verma defended the decision, saying Mandi was seeing an unusually heavy rush because of the festive season. He said the traffic had been diverted for a few days after a thorough assessment to reduce congestion and minimise inconvenience. Allowing two-way traffic on the New Suketi Bridge could actually worsen the situation, he said. The police said the diversion was aimed at managing festive traffic and ensuring smoother movement across the town.

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