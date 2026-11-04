Festive rush fuels Solan road encroachments

Encroachments by street hawkers have assumed alarming proportions in Solan city this festive season, inconveniencing pedestrians. The problem is aggravated by traders who have built extensions outside their shops to display their wares, considerably reducing the width of the road. Seeking to cash in on the festive season, they end up inconveniencing road users.

Internal roads face the worst encroachments, with traders displaying clothing, eatables, decoration pieces, utensils and shoes to lure shoppers. Though teams of the district administration routinely remove encroachments along the Mall Road and the Rajgarh road, they reappear after a few days.

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“Walking on the Mall Road is particularly arduous as the road has become much narrower, with hawkers selling balloons, toys, vegetables and eatables from tables and other makeshift setups,” said Sonia, a student.

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With the festive season on, people from other places visit Solan to shop and are the worst sufferers, as they have to negotiate traffic jams on the Mall Road, the city’s main activity centre. A shopping mall, banks, salons, restaurants, apparel showrooms, mobile shops and watch showrooms have come up on the Mall and Rajgarh roads in recent years, drawing a sizeable number of visitors throughout the day.

Traffic jams have also become routine, as many buses headed for Rajgarh and the educational hub at Sultanpur pass through the city roads to pick up and drop passengers. The town is visited by thousands of people from nearby places every day. As the district headquarters, it draws visitors from across the district and from the neighbouring districts of Shimla and Sirmaur.

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“Walking on the road has become risky as one can’t cross the traffic-ridden road during the day. Even when one has to go out for an emergency like medical treatment, a lot of time goes in wading through the chaotic roads to reach a hospital,” said Pushpa, another resident. With the entire commercial area confined to a stretch of a few kilometres on the Mall and Rajgarh roads, Solan continues to face congestion year after year.