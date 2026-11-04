DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Asian Champions Trophy 2026 Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Festive rush fuels Solan road encroachments

Festive rush fuels Solan road encroachments

Hawkers & shopkeepers occupy walking space, leaving pedestrians to negotiate congested roads

article_Author
Ambika Sharma
Tribune News Service
Solan, Updated At : 01:59 AM Nov 04, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Roadside encroachments by hawkers and traders narrow Solan's busy streets.
Advertisement

Encroachments by street hawkers have assumed alarming proportions in Solan city this festive season, inconveniencing pedestrians. The problem is aggravated by traders who have built extensions outside their shops to display their wares, considerably reducing the width of the road. Seeking to cash in on the festive season, they end up inconveniencing road users.

Internal roads face the worst encroachments, with traders displaying clothing, eatables, decoration pieces, utensils and shoes to lure shoppers. Though teams of the district administration routinely remove encroachments along the Mall Road and the Rajgarh road, they reappear after a few days.

Advertisement

“Walking on the Mall Road is particularly arduous as the road has become much narrower, with hawkers selling balloons, toys, vegetables and eatables from tables and other makeshift setups,” said Sonia, a student.

Advertisement

With the festive season on, people from other places visit Solan to shop and are the worst sufferers, as they have to negotiate traffic jams on the Mall Road, the city’s main activity centre. A shopping mall, banks, salons, restaurants, apparel showrooms, mobile shops and watch showrooms have come up on the Mall and Rajgarh roads in recent years, drawing a sizeable number of visitors throughout the day.

Traffic jams have also become routine, as many buses headed for Rajgarh and the educational hub at Sultanpur pass through the city roads to pick up and drop passengers. The town is visited by thousands of people from nearby places every day. As the district headquarters, it draws visitors from across the district and from the neighbouring districts of Shimla and Sirmaur.

Advertisement

“Walking on the road has become risky as one can’t cross the traffic-ridden road during the day. Even when one has to go out for an emergency like medical treatment, a lot of time goes in wading through the chaotic roads to reach a hospital,” said Pushpa, another resident. With the entire commercial area confined to a stretch of a few kilometres on the Mall and Rajgarh roads, Solan continues to face congestion year after year.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts