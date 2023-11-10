Festive season on, tourist influx poor in Dharamsala region

Tribune News Service

Lalit Mohan

Dharamsala, November 9

Despite the festive season, tourism in Dharamsala region has remained low key. Hoteliers say that the hotel occupancy in the region used to remain at about 60 per cent in festive season ranging from October 10 to November 10. However, this year the hotel booking in the region has remained as low as 30 per cent.

Though tax cut, damage done Hotel and Restaurant Association president said that in this festive season tourist groups from West Bengal, Maharashtra and Gujarat used to visit the area. However, this year the travel agents did not take booking of Himachal due to high entry tax imposed on tourist vehicles registered in other states. Though the government has now reduced the tax, the damage for this festive season has already been done.

Ajay Pathania, another hotelier, said that the war in Israel had hit the business of small guest houses in Dharamsala region. Israeli tourists used to visit Dharamsala region in the months of October and November. These tourists used to give good business to small guest houses in the region. However, almost all the Israeli tourists have left after the war broke out in their country, he said.

Hoteliers in Dharamsala region have been struggling with low tourist turnout since the outbreak of Corona pandemic. Dharamsala tourist industry was heavily dependent on foreign tourists who used to come here for the Dalai Lama and other institutes established by the Tibetan government-in-exile in the region. However, after Corona pandemic the arrival of foreign tourists in the region has dropped significantly. The tourism in the region was now primarily dependent on weekend tourist from adjoining state of Punjab and J&K.

Chairman of the Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation, RS Bali, when contacted, said that the government was committed to the development of tourism in Kangra region. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has clearly stated his policy of making Kangra the tourism capital of the state. The government has initiated basic infrastructure projects in the region. The expansion of Gaggal airport in Kangra district was one such project. The government has kept a budget provision of Rs 2,000 crores in the current financial year to expand the Gaggal airport.

