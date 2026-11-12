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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Festivities turn sweeter for women with free HRTC rides on Bhaiya Dooj

Festivities turn sweeter for women with free HRTC rides on Bhaiya Dooj

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Raghav Guleria
Dharamsala, Updated At : 01:51 AM Nov 12, 2026 IST
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Women in Kangra district enthusiastically used the free travel facility offered by the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) on Bhaiya Dooj on Wednesday, as many of them travelled to their brothers’ homes to celebrate the festival.

The initiative drew appreciation from women passengers, who said the free travel facility made their festive journeys easier. Sunita Devi, travelling from Shahpur to Kangra, thanked the state government for extending the facility. Reema Devi of Sakoh, near Dharamsala, also availed of the free service to visit her brother’s home for the traditional festival.

Under the special arrangement, women were allowed free travel in HRTC ordinary buses operating within Himachal Pradesh from the sunrise to the sunset on November 11.

Dharamsala Divisional Manager Pankaj Chadha had directed all unit officers to make adequate arrangements at bus stands and boarding points. Conductors and the station staff had been instructed to extend courteous assistance and cooperation to women passengers.

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The corporation had also directed the conductors to politely inform the women passengers about the next available service in case a bus was fully occupied, ensuring that none of them faced inconvenience.

Nodal officers at Nagrota Bagwan, Chamba, Palampur, Dharamsala, Baijnath, Pathankot, Jogindernagar observed the arrangements. The initiative enabled women to celebrate the festival with their brothers without worrying about travel expenses, while reflecting the corporation’s emphasis on passenger convenience, safety and dignity.

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