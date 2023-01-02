Few takers for Speaker, Dy Speaker's posts

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and the Congress high command are apparently having tough time finalising the names of ministers and Speaker and Deputy Speakers. While they are facing a problem of plenty in the case of ministerial aspirants, the problem in appointing Speaker and Deputy Speaker is completely opposite — there are a few takers for these constitutional posts. It has been learnt that the posts of the Speaker and the Deputy Speaker have been offered to many senior MLAs but none seems interested. Incidentally, most BJP ministers lost elections this time but Speaker Vipin Parmar and Deputy Speaker Hans Raj won their electoral battles. This bit of information should be good enough to make MLAs reject these posts!

Achilles heel

Closure of two cement plants by the Adani Group management nearly two weeks ago has become an Achilles heel for the Congress government. Despite promising cheaper cement, its price has not only increased but closure of the two plants has left thousands unemployed. The impasse continues much to the chagrin of the transporters who are becoming restive. Instead of according top priority to resolve the feud at the earliest, the dispute is being passed on from one committee to another with little outcome. Was it an attempt to prolong it or resolve it as no immediate solution appears visible.

Circular of little use

An official circular warning the secretariat staff to exercise caution while disclosing decision-making information is drawing curious reactions. Officials have been warned of action as per conduct rules if found involved in leaking information. One wondered if a circular can check this malaise unless staff owing allegiance to the old government is replaced with one’s trustworthy officials. With the chief minister taking weeks to put his team at key places and asserting he is not here for transfers such circulars will serve little purpose.

Overenthusiasm lands leader in soup

Overenthusiasm of a senior BJP leader from Kangra has landed him in trouble. The abusive language used by his supporters against the Chief Minister and his wife has made him target of Congress workers with a few filing police complaints against him.

Inertia hits bureaucracy

With the new government taking its time in making posting and transfers, it has set inertia among the bureaucracy. Many bureaucrats are dithering from taking new initiative as they are not sure for how much time they would continue on their current postings.