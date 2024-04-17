Field officers told to submit pictorial proof of work progress

Shimla, April 16
In order to ensure that the developmental and beautification works that are going on in the state’s capital are completed in a time-bound manner, the Shimla Municipal Corporation (SMC) has directed all field officers to provide pictures of the work while submitting the progress report.
The junior engineers will have to present the pictures of the works at every review meeting. MC Commissioner Bhupinder Attri said the step had been taken to ensure that these developmental and beautification works were completed as soon as possible.
There are around 100 developmental and beautification works that are going on across the town, for which review meetings are held under the chairmanship of the Commissioner from time to time. At these review meetings, the field officers are asked about the progress of the developmental works. However, many councillors have stated that the works are not going on as per the claims. They have stated that in many wards, the work is going on at a slow pace.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Three days before poll, top Naxalite among 29 killed in Bastar gunfight
3 security men hurt | AK-47, Insas among arms seized | Modi ...
‘Not off the hook’: Supreme Court to Patanjali founders Baba Ramdev, Acharya Balkrishna
Baba Ramdev, Acharya Balkrishna tender apologies
Ayodhya is in incomparable bliss: PM Modi in Ram Navami greetings
He said the memories of that moment continue to pulsate with...
Supreme Court junks idea of physical counting of VVPAT slips
Says not practicable | Defers hearing till tomorrow — day be...