Field officers told to submit pictorial proof of work progress

Shimla, April 16

In order to ensure that the developmental and beautification works that are going on in the state’s capital are completed in a time-bound manner, the Shimla Municipal Corporation (SMC) has directed all field officers to provide pictures of the work while submitting the progress report.

The junior engineers will have to present the pictures of the works at every review meeting. MC Commissioner Bhupinder Attri said the step had been taken to ensure that these developmental and beautification works were completed as soon as possible.

There are around 100 developmental and beautification works that are going on across the town, for which review meetings are held under the chairmanship of the Commissioner from time to time. At these review meetings, the field officers are asked about the progress of the developmental works. However, many councillors have stated that the works are not going on as per the claims. They have stated that in many wards, the work is going on at a slow pace.

