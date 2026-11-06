Fight against drug abuse not state govt’s responsibility alone: Sukhu

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu flagged off an anti-chitta walkathon from PM SHRI Government Model Senior Secondary School at Tissa in Chamba district on Thursday. He interacted with students taking part in the walkathon to spread public awareness against drug abuse.

The Chief Minister said that the state government was taking strict action against the drug mafia as there was no place in Himachal for those involved in drug trafficking. “The government is also confiscating the properties of people involved in drug trafficking. The fight against drugs is not just the responsibility of the government but a shared responsibility of every section of society. Anti-chitta rallies and awareness programmes are being organised across the state to educate the youth and general public about the harmful effects of chitta and other intoxicating substances,” he added.

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Sukhu appealed to people to inform the police about drug traffickers by dialing the emergency helpline number 112 and assured them that their identity would be kept secret. He announced a grant of Rs 3 crore for the construction of a laboratory and additional classrooms at Bairagarh School.