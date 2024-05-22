File status report on trauma centres, HP High Court asks Chief Secy

Legal Correspondent

Shimla, May 21

The HP High Court directed the Chief Secretary (CS) to file a status report, informing therein the steps taken by the state to make trauma centres in three medical colleges at Shimla, Tanda and Chamba operational within the shortest possible time.

The court further directed the CS to call a meeting of the heads of the departments, including the Health Department, Finance Department, PWD, Fire Safety Department, have a discussion and direct them to create a time-bound frame for the job completion.

Passing the direction, a Division Bench comprising Chief Justice MS Ramachandra Rao and Justice Jyotsna Rewal Dua observed that, “We are distressed to note that the state is showing very little interest in improving the medical infrastructure, particularly with regard to trauma centres in the important hospitals and medical colleges within the state.”

After perusing the status report filed by the state in this regard, the court observed that the government had “merely mentioned about construction of the blocks of the trauma centres, earmarking of budget for procurement of machinery and equipment, creation of the posts for faculty members, para-medical staff and nursing staff, but the report does not say whether any machinery or equipment has been procured or not, and how many posts of faculty members, para-medical staff and nursing staff have actually been filled up to make the buildings functional”.

In the report, it is mentioned that the Trauma Centre in the Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital, Shimla, is not functional, though it had been inaugurated by the Chief Minister on March 9, 2023. Taking a serious note on this ,the court observed that, “It appears that the files are being pushed from one desk to another, but nothing concrete was being done to make the Trauma Centre functional.”

The trauma centres in other medical colleges, as indicated in the status report, were also not functional either because the construction work is not complete, machinery and equipment are not procured or vacant posts of faculty members, para-medical staff and nursing staff are not being filled up.

The court passed these directions on a Public Interest Litigation.

