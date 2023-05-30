Fill all posts in Shimla college by next session: HC

Legal Correspondent

Shimla, May 29

The opening of a college at the behest of the government cannot just be a gimmick or an election stunt, as people’s faith and the aspirations of the students are grounded to such announcements. The HP High Court made this observation while hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) regarding the shortage of staff at Government Degree College at Kupvi tehsil in Shimla district.

The court today directed the state government to ensure that by the next academic session, all posts of teaching and non-teaching staff were filled and the college was made fully functional, that, too, in a building, which would at least have a semblance of a college.

A Division Bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan and Justice Virender Singh passed the order on the basis of a news item published in The Tribune on May 25, 2023, under the headline, “Year on, no teacher at this HP college, classes in storeroom”.

The court took suo moto cognisance of the news item as a public interest litigation (PIL) and sought the replies of the Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary (Education), Director, Higher Education. After the perusal of the replies of the officers, the court found that the news item, as published, was absolutely correct and it reflected the deplorable state of affairs at Government Degree College, Kupvi.

All eight posts, including that of the Principal and lecturers in English, Hindi, political science, economics and two of commerce, are lying vacant. As against 18 sanctioned posts, 13 are vacant.

The court observed that “can this college really be termed as a college when there is practically no teacher?”

The news item reported that the college was started in July 2022 and 72 students were enrolled. The college had five peons and a clerk but no teacher. No regular teacher was posted in the college throughout the session.

It was stated in the news item that the Kupvi College did not have a building of its own and classes were started in the storeroom of a nearby Government Senior Secondary School.

The court observed that “as regards the staff, we can take judicial notice of the fact that in urban areas of the state, there is clear overstaffing. Therefore, the respondents are well advised to posts those teachers, who have a longer stay in urban and semi-urban areas, to the colleges like the one at Kupvi.”

The court directed the state government to file a status report by June 26.