Fill panchayat chowkidars’ posts: Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur

Tribune News Service

Shimla, February 8

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur today directed officers to create and fill posts of panchayat chowkidar in 412 newly created panchayats.

He also directed the department concerned to sympathetically consider regularisation of the services of panchayat veterinary sahayaks. He presided over a meeting of the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS), Himachal Pradesh, here.

He said that the promotion quota of supervisors from anganwari workers would be enhanced from 80 per cent to 90 per cent.

The government was committed to the welfare and well-being of workers and the working class. A committee would be constituted under the chairmanship of the Chief Secretary to look into cases on the compassionate ground in various departments, boards and corporation, he added.

Thakur said that the government, during the past four years, haf increased the minimum wages of the daily wage workers from Rs 210 to Rs 300 per day, a monthly rise of Rs 2,700. He added that the government must ensure that the industrial units provide adequate and appropriate wages to their workers. The weekly off was being provided to all the daily wagers.

He said that issues pertaining to part time revenue workers and graduate water worker clerks would be considered sympathetically. Besides, the government would be considerate to the demands of the workers and employees of the HPTDC, HRTC, and the HPSEBL.

The Chief Minister said that a regular meeting of the service committee of boards and corporations should be held so that the pending issues of the employees could be redressed. Steps would be taken to stop exploitation of workers by the cement plant management. Services would be allowed through contractors, particularly in the cement plants and other industrial units, in core activities.

He said the state had the largest number of employees in the country as per the population ratio. He added that Asha workers, anganwari workers and other health workers had rendered a commendable job during the pandemic.

President of the BMS Madan Rana urged the Chief Minister to consider various demands of labourers and the working class while finalising the state Budget.

#jai ram thakur