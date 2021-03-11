Fill posts of doctors in Chamba hospital: NGO

Our Correspondent

Chamba, June 2

The Chamba Welfare Association, an NGO, has urged the government to fill posts of specialist doctor and other assistant staff in Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Government Medical College and Hospital at the earliest, failing which its members would resort to agitation.

In a statement issued here, association president AK Bhardwaj and general secretary SK Kashmiri said that the medical college had been facing a shortage of specialist doctors and other staff since its inception five years ago.

The CT scan and MRI machines were lying unused due to the vacant posts of radiologist, they added.

