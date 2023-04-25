Fill posts of teacher: Locals

Chamba, April 24
Local residents have urged the state government to fill vacant posts of teacher at the Government Senior Secondary School at Samra in Chamba district. In view of the shortage of staff, a delegation of local residents today submitted a memorandum to the state government through the district administration demanding to fill vacant posts of staff at the school.
